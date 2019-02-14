Ubisoft's Clever-Commit AI will sniff out bugs in Firefox

GAMES DO ENCOURAGE VIOLENCE, but against bugs in the case Ubisoft which has partnered with Mozilla to build out an artificial intelligence (AI) system that sniffs out code gremlins.

Dubbed Clever-Commit, the AI will act as a form of coding assistant that learns from a developer's base bug and regression data to predict and flag potential new bugs that might be added as new code is slapped onto the codebase.

The system, which is already being used internally by Ubisoft, will be adopted by Mozilla to review Firefox code and spot dodgy bits, with the goal of making the browser more stable for its users. But if the systems works well, Mozilla has plans to stick it further into Firefox.

"The Firefox engineering team will start using Clever-Commit in its code-writing, testing and release process. We will initially use the tool during the code review phase, and if conclusive, at other stages of the code-writing process, in particular during automation. We expect to save hundreds of hours of bug riskiness analysis and detection," said Sylvestre Ledru, an, er, FLOSS multitasker at Mozilla.

"Ultimately, the integration of Clever-Commit into the full Firefox developer workflow could help catch up to three to four out of give bugs before they are introduced into the code."

With an AI filtering out code nasties, the idea of Clever-Commit is to make coding and development a heck of a lot faster and cleaner. And by working with Mozilla, Ubisoft can expand the potential reach of its tool by supporting new programming languages and the overall performance of the AI.

All sounds good, but we must stress the "potential" part, as Ubisoft has no plans to open source the tool for anyone to use; it has however been used to aid the creation of a suite of Ubisoft-developed games.

This might seem a little odd, as Mozilla tends to work mostly with open source tools and projects. But then we wouldn't be surprised to see Ubisoft open source Clever-Commit later on down the line. once it's built out the system and got it as smart as it can be without adding open source wrangling into the mix. µ