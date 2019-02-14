Google is working on virtual desktops for Chrome OS

GOOGLE LOOKS to be bringing a much-requested feature to Chrome OS in the form of virtual desktops.

The option to have multiple desktops is available in Windows 10, and with Google keen to make Chrome OS a side-by-side competitor, this kind of advanced functionality is important.

The idea, for the unfamiliar, is pretty simple - and if you're on a Windows 10 machine now, you can try it. As well as your main desktop, you can set up several others, and swipe between them - leaving some apps open in one, but away from the distraction of getting muddled.

Essentially, it's the opposite of a standard desktop with boxes - you swipe between desktops to get a completely different experience. It's like having multiple machines inside one case.

"Virtual Desks", as Google is calling it, is by no means official yet, but the feautre has appeared in a video (below), and the Chromium Gerrit (the town square of Chromium developers) shows commits to work on the design.

It's not a massive secret that Google has been working towards this, but it doesn't make the signs of solid work on it any less exciting. For small screen devices like the Pixel Slate, this is a huge step forward in keeping your working area uncluttered without the need for multiple monitors.

As with all discoveries in the Gerrit (and props to Android Police for the find), we don't have any kind of timeline for completing the work, or for that matter, for bringing it to Chrome. Heck, it's not even ready for Canary testing yet.

We'd normally say "and it might not happen at all" but with Google acknowledging its existence, all the signs are that it will come to Chrome OS, eventually. Google itself has said that it's on the roadmap but has yet to elaborate further. When it does though, it'll be a huge shot in the arm for the operating system as a like-for-like competitor to macOS and Windows. μ