LG G8's OLED screen will double-up as a makeshift speaker

If you couldn't picture what LG's tech looks like...

SURPRISE RUINER LG has confirmed that the OLED display on the G8 ThinQ will double-up as a speaker.

The handset's oddball audio setup will include "Crystal Sound OLED" (CSO), LG confirmed in a blog post on Wednesday, tech that utilizes the G8's OLED display as a makeshift audio amplifier.

Similar to the tech found on the port-free Meizu Zero, CSO repurposes the OLED display as a diaphragm, vibrating the entire surface to "produce sound with impressive volume". LG claims the tech also makes for improved clarity, making voices easier to discern and subtle musical notes more noticeable

Unlike the Zero, the G8 still has a bottom-facing speaker for louder use cases like speakerphone calls, and LG says this can be paired with the top part of the screen for two-channel stereo sound.

LG boasts that, in the audio department, its incoming flagship will also feature DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that emulates a 7.1-channel system with or without earphones, Hi-Fi Quad DAC support and 'Boombox Speaker' functionality which uses the phone's interior as a resonance chamber to boost both bass and volume.

The G8 ThinQ, which LG has also confirmed will feature a 3D front-facing camera, will make its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on 24 February.

If earlier rumours are to be believed, it could be joined by another smartphone that will offer an optional second-screen attachment.

Unlike the clunky Royole FlexPai and Samsung's incoming Galaxy Flex, the as-yet-unnamed LG smartphone will have an option for a second screen, rather than offer a folding design. When tacked on, the add-on will increase the size of the smartphone's display from a paltry 4in to 7in.

The device will also reportedly feature a "touchless" input mode, allowing grubby-fingered users to interact with the screen from 20 to 30cm away.

And best of all, the smartphone looks set to be significantly cheaper than the current crop of second-screened smartphones; the FlexPai is currently on sale in China for 8,999 yuan (around £1,050), and Samsung's similarly-styled effort is expected to fetch around £1,400. µ