Apple is forcing 2FA on iOS and macOS developers

APPLE HAS PUT ITS FOOT DOWN and is requiring that developer accounts must use two-factor authentication (2FA).

Apple Insider has seen an email that Cupertino flung in the direction of devs saying that they will be required to sign in to their Apple Developer account and Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles using 2FA starting 27 February.

"This extra layer of security for your Apple ID helps ensure that you're the only person who can asses your account," the Cupertino company spouted, stating the bleeding obvious.

For secure login, 2FA is becoming a standard in a load of services, but it's not yet a requirement for personal Apple accounts.

But given Apple seems to be wrangling with some dodgy folk on the developer side of iOS, with naughty devs exploiting the Enterprise Certificate programme to sneak porn and gambling apps onto the platform, it's no surprise it's getting heavier with security for third-party software makers.

It's not a massive step for Apple and we're sure more security conscious developers will already be using 2FA. But the process can slow things down, and if poorly implemented can be a pain in the posterior when you just want to quickly login to something to check something else.

Interestingly, there have been complaints that Apple has made two-factor authentication "too secure" and inconvenient. As a result, some chap who may have been out in the Californian sun for too long is trying to sue Apple, claiming the firm's 2FA "imposes an extraneous logging in procedure that requires a user to both remember password, and have access to a trusted device or trusted phone number".

It's no wonder the US ended up with President Trump.

We'd much rather Apple ended up with software that was perhaps a little too draconian in its security than see repeats of the macOS High Sierra password debacle that left MacBooks and iMacs open to the most basic of hacking. µ