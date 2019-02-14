Apple resumes iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany amid Qualcomm spat

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are back on sale in Germany

APPLE HAS RESUMED SALES of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany amid its ongoing legal tussle with chipmaker Qualcomm.

Back in December, the District Court of Munich found that Apple infringed Qualcomm patents related to envelope tracking, a power-saving technology, ruled that the iPhone maker must halt sales of the device in Germany. After Qualcomm agreed to cough up £1.17bn to enforce the ban, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 were yanked from Apple's 15 retail stores in Germany.

The two firms have this week reached an agreement, Reuters reports, that will allow Cupertino to start selling the two iPhone models again, but only versions that make use of Qualcomm chips.

In a statement, Apple said it had "no choice" but to stop using Intel chips in order to comply with a patent infringement lawsuit.

"We are as committed as ever to standing up for innovation and we will continue to fight for what's right," the firm said in a statement.

"Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands. In many cases they are using patents they purchased or that have nothing to do with their cellular technology to harass Apple and other industry players," an Apple spokesperson said.

"To ensure all iPhone models can again be available to customers in Germany, we have no choice but to stop using Intel chips and ship our phones with Qualcomm chips in Germany. Qualcomm is working to eliminate competition by any means they can, harming consumers and stifling industry innovation along the way.

Newer iPhones, including the most recent iPhone XS, with Intel chips remain on sale in Germany.

"Intel's modem products are not involved in this lawsuit and are not subject to this or any other injunction," Intel said in a statement.

Apple last week scored a small victory in its US-based patent battle with Qualcomm after a judge ruled that the firm can't be held liable for pre-suit damages.

A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday granted a request from Apple to limit Qualcomm from seeking compensation for patent infringement before the lawsuit was filed in 2017. µ