The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is coming to the Nintendo Switch

NINTENDO HAS DECIDED to go for a rummage in its back catalogue for 2019 and will kick out a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Switch.

Originally released some 25 years ago for the Nintendo Game Boy, Link's Awakening is a Zelda fan favourite, which is why Ninty has lovingly given the game a full makeover for the Switch. The game was shown off during the first Nintendo Direct of the year on Wednesday.

The game is played from the same top-down perspective as the original only with massively more colours and a dose of rather lovely graphical paint, in a similar vein to the Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds for the 3DS. In short, it looks good, is a return to the classic Zelda game-style after Breath of the Wild, and should have Zelda fans feeling a bit funny in their nostalgia glands.

But Nintendo's Direct had more up its sleeve, with a swathe of updates and downloadable content for existing games and the reveal of more multi-platform games coming to the Switch, most notably Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

A new Fire Emblem game was revealed, as was a title called Astral Chain, which looks to be about futuristic police beating the crap out of aliens.

But the second most notable game from the Direct stream was Super Mario Maker for the Nintendo Switch. Suffixed with a 2, the game is a new one but bears a lot of resemblance to Super Mario Maker on the Wii U and 3DS.

But it looks to come with a suite of new features for people who like making their own Mario levels in both modern and retro graphics, and on the Switch, the game is likely to be a bigger hit than it was on Nintendo's older consoles when it gets released in June.

So in short, things are looking very good for the Switch in 2019, which should let it build upon the massive success it's been enjoying over what's coming up to nearly two years of life.

Whether Nintendo can maintain this momentum has yet to be seen, but it looks like the Switch is in danger of failing anytime soon. µ