Google set to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel Watch and new Google Home this year

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY PLANNING a glut of new hardware for 2019, including the long-rumoured Pixel 3 Lite.

So says Japanese newspaper Nikkei, which reports that in a bid to "draw more users into its ecosystem", Google will soon show off its first smartphone aimed at "price sensitive" consumers. The scoop doesn't tell us much else about the so-called Pixel 3 Lite but claims it'll be cheaper than Apple's iPhone XR, which starts at £749 here in Blighty.

Earlier rumours claim the device, codenamed 'Sargo', will feature a 5.6in Full HD screen, a Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 6GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 12.2MP main camera and the same 2,915mAh battery as the flagship Pixel 3.

While Nikkei doesn't say when an unveiling will likely take place, an earlier report from Android Police claims the budget Pixel will launch sometime "this spring", likely at Google I/O in May.

The report notes that Google also plans to launch a new premium phone in its Pixel range, as usual. The first Pixel 4 leaks have started to appear, with and point to a notch-less full-screen display and improved dual-SIM functionality.

That's not all Google has up its sleeve for 2019, quite literally, as Nikkei says a Pixel-branded smartwatch is also in the works. Previous rumours suggested Google was working on a trio of homegrown wearables based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform that are expected to offer "at least" 1GB RAM, Bluetooth with apt-X, GPS, and LTE with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support.

Elsewhere, Google is also said to be planning a new and improved version of its Google Home smart speaker and an updated Nest-branded security camera, both of which will likely debut at the firm's usual October hardware event. µ