Porn and gambling apps are also exploiting Apple's Enterprise Certificate

PORN AND GAMBLING APPS are squirting themselves over iOS by exploiting Apple's Enterprise Certificate programme, TechCrunch has found in an investigation.

The publication uncovered a dozen hardcore porn-peddling apps and 12 real-money gambling apps - all a big no-no on iOS - that have managed to get past the App Store's digital bouncers by pretending to be enterprise apps for internal company use.

By simply filling out an online form and paying $299 to Apple, developers can have their apps certified as part of Apple's enterprise programme, which allows them to be effectively 'sideloaded' onto iOS without needing to go through the App Store. Such a programme is designed to allow businesses to run internal enterprise apps on iOS.

But grot flingers and gambling app developers seem to be using this to generate fake certificates using false business ID numbers, or in some cases legitimate ones picked up off the black market, to get on the programme. From there, naughty developers can plough apps and services that would normally get kicked off the App Store, which Apple tries to keep fairly family-friendly, onto iOS.

"These apps either offered streaming or pay-per-view hardcore pornography, or allowed users to deposit, win, and withdraw real money — all of which would be prohibited if the apps were distributed through the App Store," explained TechCrunch's investigation.

Some of the apps that have exploited the programme have been purged by Apple. But there's no insight in why Apple's Enterprise Certificate programme has been so lapse in spotting dodgy apps and developers trying to rear-end their way into iOS.

The whole issues comes shortly after TechCrunch found that Google and Facebook were exploiting the programme to sneak data analysing tools into iOS.

At the time, Apple touted a rather dim view of such activity: "Any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked, which is what we did in this case to protect our users and their data."

But it looks like it needs to police its programme a bit more through given the apps that have bypassed the App Store.

"Developers that abuse our enterprise certificates are in violation of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program Agreement and will have their certificates terminated, and if appropriate, they will be removed from our Developer Program completely," an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch. "We are continuously evaluating the cases of misuse and are prepared to take immediate action."

That still doesn't shed much light on how Apple let this situation happen, but then Cupertino isn't always forthcoming with information especially that which may paint it in a negative light. µ