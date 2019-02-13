500px confirms 2018 data breach that exposed data on 15 million users

PHOTOGRAPHY PORTFOLIO WEBSITE 500px has admitted that it suffered a data breach that exposed 'partial data' on all 15 million of its users.

While the breach was discovered by 500px engineers on 8 February, hackers actually gained unauthorized access to the website way back on 5 July 2018.

According to a blog post by the company, pilfered data includes usernames, first and last names, email address, password hash, date of birth, address information and gender. There's apparently no evidence that payment data was accessed in the breach.

"At this time, there is no indication of unauthorized access to your account, and no evidence that other data associated with your user profile was affected, such as credit card information (which is not stored on our servers), if used to make any purchases, or any other sensitive personal information," 500px said.

The company added that around 14.8 million users may be affected; in other words, its entire user base at the time the breach took place.

"If you were a 500px user on or prior to July 5, 2018, you have been affected," the company said. "We've concluded this issue affected certain information that users provided when filling out their user profiles."

As a precaution, 500px is requiring all users to reset their passwords, and it's offering to send them all their data on file within 72 hours if they email help[@]500px.com with a request. The firm has pledged to upgrade its security measures in light of the incident.

"We have alerted law enforcement, in addition to retaining a security firm to assist us in the investigation and next steps," the firm added. µ