Apple's 'Netflix for news' faces publisher resistance over revenue split terms

APPLE'S LONG-RUMOURED Netflix-style subscription news service will reportedly launch on 25 March, but it's already facing resistance from publishers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple will price its "Netflix for news" all-you-can-read subscription service at around $10 per month, and will demand a hefty 50 per cent cut of the revenue; that's considerably higher than the 30 per cent cut Apple typically takes during the first year of a subscription, which has long faced objection from the likes of Spotify.

The remaining 50 per cent would be divided among publishers based on how much time readers spent reading each outlet, the WSJ says.

This, unsurprisingly, hasn't gone down well with many big-name publishers. The deal would offer some outlets significantly less than they make through their own subscription services today; The Wall Street Journal charges more than $20 a month for various digital subscriptions, for example.

Another major concern is that, like with any other Apple product or service, publishers won't have access the same level of data about subscribers than they would from a normal subscription, such as credit card information and email addresses.

Apple also reportedly wants outlets to commit to supplying news for at least a year, which has also faced resistant from publishers who would prefer a shorter commitment.

The WSJ reports that the New York Times and The Washington Post still haven't agreed to license their content to the service because of the terms.

Apple might not have much time to persuade them either, as a separate report from BuzzFeed claims that Apple will launch the News service at an event on 25 March. The event will reportedly focus on Apple's services business, so it's unlikely that we'll see any new hardware, like the rumoured iPad mini, AirPods or AirPower charger. µ