'Hear me well, no good can come of [this data breach]'

WANT A LOAD of nicked account information to popular websites? Then pop on down to the dark web, where there are some 620 million stolen accounts for sale.

At least that's according to The Register which got a glimpse at sample records from a suite of multi-gigabyte databases stuffed full of account holder names, passwords and email addresses.

For a little under $20,000 (some £15,000) worth of Bitcoin, you could buy access to the databases through the Dream Market cyber-souk, which means taking a trip onto the Tor network.

That's a heck of a lot of virtual cash but it does grant access to millions of credentials for online services such as, er, MyHeritage, Animoto, BookMate, and Artsy.

Those might not be the sexiest of services to get access to for a hacker or cyber criminal looking to make back their money with illegitimate access to online services; we mean who really wants six million stolen credentials for CoffeeMeetsBagel.

And if you are the type of person who wants such data, then you'll have to be happy in cracking hashed passwords as they don't come un-scrambled. FYI, we don't advocate buying stolen data; want to make money, then do a YouTube or influence some social medias or something like what them kids are doing these days.

There are no payment details or bank card numbers in the databases, so one might ask who's going to want the data. Well, cyber rims willing to put in the effort could take the credentials and fire them at other websites and services to see if they have been reused for other stuff, which is pretty bloody common.

The Register did its leg work and found that the info being offered in the databases is legit. It also got statements from the firms affected with a good few of them saying they are looking into the issue and will alert their customers. So there's a good chance that the stolen credentials will soon be out-of-date if the affected accounts are forced to carry out password resets.

The seller of the databases also spoke to The Register, touting that they needed money as the motivation to be selling the stolen data; perhaps they should have called in at their local Starbucks or MaccyDs as those firms are seemingly always hiring.

"I don't think I am deeply evil," the hacker said. "I need the money. I need the leaks to be disclosed.

"Security is just an illusion. I started hacking a long time ago. I'm just a tool used by the system. We all know measures are taken to prevent cyber attacks, but with these upcoming dumps, I'll make hacking easier than ever."

Such hacking skills could probably get them into a pretty well-paid cyber security job rather than mess with other folks' data. µ