Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is almost certainly real

It's a GeForce GTX Jim, just not as we know it

IT LOOKS LIKE Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is actually a bona fide graphics car rather than a collection of rumour lint caught in the internet web.

A slew of pics are winding their way around the likes of Reddit and Imgur, as well as VideoCardz, which show shots of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti's box out in the wild; we can just hear a reimagined David Attenborough's dulcet tones describing the scene: "Here we seen the pixel-crunching lesser-spotted GeForce...."

Such sightings suggest that Nvidia definitely has a re-jigged version of its GeForce RTX cards that offer the some of the grunt of Team Green's Turing architecture but without all the slick and expensive ray-tracing and deep learning super sampling features.

Expected to have silicon bits and core counts that place it a little below the GeForce RTX 2060, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti could be a semi-budget to mid-range graphics card that offers a good dollop of performance at a price that won't make a wallet weep leathery tears of woe.

And the card could be winging it to online stores and physical shops - remember them? - as soon as 22 February, according to various web murmurings and Hexus.

When it comes to budget and mid-range graphics cards, competition is tight between AMD and Nvidia.

Team Red offers some powerful cards in the form of the Radeon RX 580 and RX 590 at very attractive prices for the performance they offer. Nvidia has the GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1050 Ti as rivals, but they're based on the rather long in the tooth Pascal architecture; not that AMD's Polaris architecture is that new either but the RX 590 does use refreshed foundations and a 12-nanometre process node.

But a budget take on the Turing architecture could see Nvidia torpedo AMD, and it's own Pascal cards, with a more powerful and efficient graphics card that suits the pockets of budget- to mid-range PC builders.

Such a card would throw the gauntlet down to whatever AMD is doing with its Navi GPUs, which appear to have been delayed until October. So while Team Red makes a song and dance with its Radeon 7, in the lower end of the GPU spectrum it could be about to sucker punched by Nvidia. µ