Lauri Love begins legal battle to retrieve computers seized by the NCA

ACCUSED HACKER Lauri Love has begun a legal battle to try to get back computers seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Love, who last year won a landmark appeal against extradition to the US, is invoking terms of the 1879 Police (Property) Act in a bid to recover a Fujitsu Siemens laptop, an Acer Computer Tower a Compaq computer tower, an SD card and hard drives which seized. This equipment was seized in October 2013 by the NCA from his parents' home in Stradishall, Suffolk.

The 34-year old activist is arguing that the Act highlights "the right to privacy and respect for private property" and claims the had "failed to respect" his rights by seizing his equipment.

Love also said the NCA has "undoubtedly have made multiple forensic copies" of the data and had, on multiple occasions, offered to return his property after "wiping" its contents.

The NCA is arguing, however, said the seized equipment contained information including "the addresses of police officers subscribed to the Police Oracle and large amounts of information from the US Department of Energy".

Speaking after the hearing, Love said: "This case is important to me, but it has significant ramifications for everyone. The use of strong information security should not be a reason to deprive people of their personal data.

"I would be happy if a side effect of this action is that the NCA recognises that it cannot do nothing indefinitely. At some point I would like to be able to travel internationally and get on with the rest of my life."

The judge said she will deliver her ruling at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 19 February.

This legal action comes almost a year after the Court of Appeals ruled that Love, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome, anxiety and depression, should not be extradited to the US to face charges that he broke into computers belonging to NASA, the Federal Reserve, the US Department of Defence and other US government agencies.

The Court said that an extradition would not be in the "interests of justice" for a number of reasons, including the "high risk" that he would kill himself. µ