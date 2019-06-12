Pixel 4 spotted in the wild with punch-hole cutout and slimmer bezels

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

THE GOOGLE PIXEL 4 has surfaced in live images for the first time ahead of its expected launch in October.

The snaps (below), courtesy of Twitter tipster Shivam Pandya and GSMArena, show that while previous rumours hinted at a notch, the next Google flagships will, in fact, adopt a punch-hole cutout, similar to that seen on the S10 Plus, which will likely house a dual front-facing camera array,

The bezels have also been sized down significantly, with the Pixel 4 lacking the hefty ‘chin' of previous models. Thanks down to the removal of the front-firing speakers, which are expected to move to the bottom of the handset.

The leak doesn't show us the rear of the device, but earlier renders (below) suggests the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will adopt a square-shaped camera array, similar to that expected to debut on the iPhone 11.

11/5/19: Thanks to OnLeaks and Pricebaba, we might have just caught our first proper look at the Google Pixel 4.

The leakers have shared images (below) of "early prototyping schematics" allegedly belonging to the next-gen Google flagship, which show off the handset's iPhone-esque glass back panel complete with square camera array; a feature set to also make an appearance on the iPhone 11.

This square-shaped bump will house "at least" two camera sensors, according to Pricebaba, a huge departure from the Pixel line's long-running dedication to a single-lens camera.

There's no fingerprint scanner on the back, suggesting Google will adopt an in-screen sensor or face unlock, while the positioning of the earpiece around the front all-but-confirms that the Pixel 3's notch is here to stay.

The images don't tell us much else about the Pixel 4, but does show off the flagship's USB-C port flanked by two speaker grilles, hinting that Google will ditch traditional front-firing speakers.

Pricebaba notes that, on the inside, the Pixel 4 - and Pixel 4 XL, presumably - will likely pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC backed up by 6GB RAM, as suggested by previously-leaked benchmarks.

17/5/19: Google will allegedly follow in the footsteps of Samsung and equip the Pixel 4 with a punch-hole display.

So says YouTube channel Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser (below) who is typically reliable when it comes to Pixel-related leaks and claims to have got his latest information from a well-vetted "credible" source.

According to the anonymous blabber, the Pixel 4 - and presumably Pixel 4 XL - will rid of the bezels found on the current Pixel 3 series and instead adopt an Infinity-O-like display complete with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, similar to that seen on the Galaxy S10.

In a less-believable tidbit, the source also claims that the Pixel 4 will feature a completely button-free design, and will instead make use of capacitive touch buttons on the side of the chassis and Google's squeeze Active Edge feature.

3/4/19: The Pixel 3 may be barely six months old, but Google has already officially name-dropped the Pixel 4.

As spied by the eagle-eyed staffers at 9to5Google, a Google employee posting to an Android Open Source Project code change made several references to the next-gen Pixel while discussing a fix for an issue related to Google's 'KASAN' memory error detection tool.

"The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works," the Google dev wrote. "Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device, I probably wouldn't have bothered with 4.9 in the first place."

Beyond the fact that Google has the Pixel 4 in testing, the loose-lipped remark doesn't tell us much - if anything - about Google's next Android flagship, although it is confirmation that it actually exists.

13/2/19: A loose-lipped Google engineer has revealed that the incoming Pixel 4 will have much more useful dual-SIM functionality.

Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 use Dual Sim Single Standby (DSSS) technology. This means that while they offer both a standard SIM slot and an eSIM, they can't both can't be activated at the same time, meaning users can only talk, text or use data on one line while the other remained largely useless.

That's going to change with the 2019's Pixel 4, though, which will likely adopt Dual Sim, Dual Standby (DSDS) tech. Comments from a Google engineer on code in the Android Open Source Project, spotted by XDA-Developers, confirm that Big G's next flagship will support two different cellular networks simultaneously instead of having just one enabled and the other disabled.

The unnamed staffer says the feature the souped-up dual-SIM functionality is in active "dogfooding" on the Pixel 3 right now, which means that Google is already testing the feature.

"This boolean will be set to true in 2019 devices by default," the engineer's remarks read.

"The boolean is required to differentiate 2018 Pixel (which has 2 SIM cards, but dual SIM functionality is restricted to dog fooding) from 2019 Pixel (which will have dual SIM functionality).

"The flag will be updated over the air for dog fooding.

"Regarding the bug that you mentioned. In general, some devices will be single SIM, even if they contain two SIM cards, as the Pixel 2018 case and that is a valid configuration."

It's unclear exactly how the feature will work on the Pixel 4, but XDA speculates that the 2019 flagship will offer the same SIM/eSIM configuration as the previous Pixels.

We don't yet know much else about Google's next-generation Pixel smartphones, though early rumours claimed the handsets could offer a notch-free, full-screen design. µ