Pixel 4 leak points to punch-hole display and button-free design

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

GOOGLE WILL ALLEGEDLY follow in the footsteps of Samsung and equip the Pixel 4 with a punch-hole display.

So says YouTube channel Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser (below) who is typically reliable when it comes to Pixel-related leaks and claims to have got his latest information from a well-vetted "credible" source.

According to the anonymous blabber, the Pixel 4 - and presumably Pixel 4 XL - will rid of the bezels found on the current Pixel 3 series and instead adopt an Infinity-O-like display complete with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, similar to that seen on the Galaxy S10.

In a less-believable tidbit, the source also claims that the Pixel 4 will feature a completely button-free design, and will instead make use of capacitive touch buttons on the side of the chassis and Google's squeeze Active Edge feature.

3/4/19: The Pixel 3 may be barely six months old, but Google has already officially name-dropped the Pixel 4.

As spied by the eagle-eyed staffers at 9to5Google, a Google employee posting to an Android Open Source Project code change made several references to the next-gen Pixel while discussing a fix for an issue related to Google's 'KASAN' memory error detection tool.

"The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works," the Google dev wrote. "Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device, I probably wouldn't have bothered with 4.9 in the first place."

Beyond the fact that Google has the Pixel 4 in testing, the loose-lipped remark doesn't tell us much - if anything - about Google's next Android flagship, although it is confirmation that it actually exists.

13/2/19: A loose-lipped Google engineer has revealed that the incoming Pixel 4 will have much more useful dual-SIM functionality.

Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 use Dual Sim Single Standby (DSSS) technology. This means that while they offer both a standard SIM slot and an eSIM, they can't both can't be activated at the same time, meaning users can only talk, text or use data on one line while the other remained largely useless.

That's going to change with the 2019's Pixel 4, though, which will likely adopt Dual Sim, Dual Standby (DSDS) tech. Comments from a Google engineer on code in the Android Open Source Project, spotted by XDA-Developers, confirm that Big G's next flagship will support two different cellular networks simultaneously instead of having just one enabled and the other disabled.

The unnamed staffer says the feature the souped-up dual-SIM functionality is in active "dogfooding" on the Pixel 3 right now, which means that Google is already testing the feature.

"This boolean will be set to true in 2019 devices by default," the engineer's remarks read.

"The boolean is required to differentiate 2018 Pixel (which has 2 SIM cards, but dual SIM functionality is restricted to dog fooding) from 2019 Pixel (which will have dual SIM functionality).

"The flag will be updated over the air for dog fooding.

"Regarding the bug that you mentioned. In general, some devices will be single SIM, even if they contain two SIM cards, as the Pixel 2018 case and that is a valid configuration."

It's unclear exactly how the feature will work on the Pixel 4, but XDA speculates that the 2019 flagship will offer the same SIM/eSIM configuration as the previous Pixels.

We don't yet know much else about Google's next-generation Pixel smartphones, though early rumours claimed the handsets could offer a notch-free, full-screen design. µ