GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED that after years of requests from customers,'s going to add some functionality to the rather pointless right-click menu iGmailil.

At present, a right click only offers basic functionality in the main menu - archiving, unreading and deleting, and during mail composition, it reverts to the Windows context menu instead.

Once the new version arrives, you'll see much more - reply, forward, label, move mute and snooze - all the things that are currently controlled by buttons spread around the interface. You'll also be able to use Control and Click on a Mac and the Windows key in Windows.

At present, the update is rolling out to GSuite customers, meaning us plebs will have to wait a little longer for it. No timescale has been given, though we doubt it'll be long - usually, these things roll out pretty quickly once GSuite (in other words, paying) customers have been served.

The good news if you're on a Rapid Release GSuite domain is you'll start to see the updates from today, and on Scheduled Release domains from 22 February. In both cases, the Big G says it could take a few days before everyone has been hit up with the update.

Google has been very proactive with GMail in recent weeks and has already launched a tweaked version of the Android app with additional functionality, after a major update to the desktop/web version last year.

Before that, Google had been languishing in a state of "not broke, won't fix" for several years. The big update brought much of the functionality of its experimental Inbox interface, which has led to its planned sunsetting in the coming weeks as it focuses on a single product with all the features.

End users won't have to do anything, the upgrade will be done server side and will be switched on by default, because why would you switch it off anyway? μ