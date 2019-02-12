Amazon buys mesh router pioneer Eero to round out its smart home offering

AMAZON HAS SNAPPED UP mesh router company Eero as it looks to fit another piece of the puzzle into its whole-home ambitions.

The company was one of the first in the mesh router space and has sparked many copycats which have become better known, such as Netgear's Orbi and of course Google WiFi.

"We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work," said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services. "We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we're committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers."

Amazon hasn't given any financials on the deal, as is there want but we can expect to see Eero technology integrated into Ale…

….you'd think, wouldn't you. But the truth is that Amazon has been a little slow on the uptake in that department. Over a year after buying Blink and Ring, both are still languishing as separate companies, with very little evidence of the tech being brought into the Alexa device fold. More importantly, n neither camera system works with the other, so we're going to say don't hold your breath, for now.

There's also the alarm bell of Eero's $99 security service, which offers protection and parental controls, much like the Bitdefender Box. Amazon has never been one to shy away from bolt-ons to its products (in fairness, Google/Nest is worse for this), which means that any hope of a router enabled Alexa speaker might find that it costs.

There are no plans to change anything with Eero for now (see Ring and Blink for details) but the combined might of the company will mean that Amazon has access to even more of your lovely, monetisable personal data, and will be able to join just a few more dots in your digital fingerprint along the way.

Eero has said it doesn't and won't track its users. Thing is, as many a start-up turned buy-out has shown, once the money has changed hands, it's really not up to them anymore. μ