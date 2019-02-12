Samsung teaser confirms its folding Galaxy Flex is coming next week

HERE'S HOPING Samsung is never tasked to throw you a surprise party, as the company has all-but-confirmed that it's bendy Galaxy Flex smartphone will make its official debut next week.

Samsung's latest teaser (below), shared to its YouTube and social channels, opens with Korean text that bends and curves before the words "The Future Unfolds" are flung onscreen. It also includes a not-so-subtle number 10, likely a nod to the three Galaxy S10 models that the firm is also expected to launch next week.

At best, this teaser is a sign we'll see a full unveiling of the long-teased Galaxy Flex at next week's Unpacked event; at worst, Samsung will offer up yet another vague teaser of the device, as suggested by often-reliable tipster "Max-J" on Twitter.

I guess we won't see Samsung launching their foldable device on the 20th of February at Unpacked 2019. I think we're just going to see another teaser. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/1HSc2rmFhR — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) February 10, 2019

The 27-second-clip provides no new information on the phone itself, but we already know that the flexible gadget will sport 4.58in display when folded, which increases to 7.3in when the device is used in tablet mode. These screens will reportedly offer resolutions of 840x1960 and 1536x2152, respectively.

It's also expected to carry the same triple-lens camera as the Galaxy S10, comprising two main sensors accompanied by a third super wide-angle sensor.

The handset is expected to be exclusive to the EE network here in Blighty, but you'll unlikely be rushing out to pick one up. Not only will it be made available in "limited" quantities, but it will reportedly be priced between £1,500 and £2,000. Yikes. µ