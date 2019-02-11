Russia plans to switch its internet off and on again to see how it copes

But where will I get my black hoodies now?

RUSSIA IS planning to deliberately bork the country's internet as it goes into testing overdrive for its 'contingency' plans relating to their forthcoming crackdown laws.

The proposals for the Digital Economy National Programme first came to light last year, and include a clause that would see the Runet (the Russian internet area) completely isolated from the rest of the interweb, if foreign powers are deemed to be aggressive towards Mother Russia.

Before this could be achieved, new equipment would be needed to reroute the traffic (we hear Huawei are after contracts, by the way, Vlad) but before that, a shutdown will give authorities a chance to gather data on what would happen.

Russian news agency RBK reports that the main internet providers in Russia have already agreed to the test which will take place sometime before the end of the quarter. Russia has already confirmed it will reimburse them for any changes required in their infrastructre.

After that, the data will be analysed and will be used to implement any nips and tucks to the law before it is formally passed.

The scheme appears to be in direct response to a crackdown on cyberwarfare by NATO, something that Russia and Ukraine is front and centre of when the accusations fly.

Although this new development is an escalation, it's far from the beginning of the plan which has already seen the entire world's DNS database backed up and served locally.

A number of major companies who have been asked to move their servers into the Runet area have fallen foul of the law, notably Google who have been charged fines for their infractions, totalling around three seconds of the giant's annual revenue.

The fact that this strong-armed legislative approach with companies that make the GDP of Russia themselves seem to have led Russia to take matters into their own… erm… mice.

If you think that all this sounds neck prickling, you'd be right - this is exactly why China's Great Firewall and North Korea's effective intranet exist. ‘Aggressive' is a subjective term and could well be used by The Kremlin to censor content that doesn't suit those in power. In other words, censorship - which is never a good thing. μ