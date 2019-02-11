We're not sure who is supposed to be who here

FAILED BIT-PART actor Donald Trump, best known for his appearance as "Donald Trump" in the 2004 classic 'Marmalade', is expected to sign two executive orders for techies in the coming days.

First and foremost, the Huawei saga looks set to accelerate as he plans to sign a law banning Chinese tech from the market.

Politico reports that the new rules will be signed off before MWC, thus scuppering several major launches expected at the event, including the Huawei P30 range and foldable device.

It's not clear how far the ruling will go, but sources close enough to be able to work out just how that hairpiece works, say that it is meant to demonstrate to US telcos that cybersecurity must be a top priority during 5G rollout.

Huawei has already said that it would welcome supervision from the EU to show it isn't doing anything shady during any 5G contracts it does get.

Meanwhile, Trump is also set to sign a separate order to promote artificial intelligence (AI) presumably to counteract the incredible lag factor of his own brain.

AI companies are prevalent in China, which could make life interesting, but Trump is hoping that these new measures will change all that, putting America front and centre in technology that we have neither mastered yet as a species and has long been accused of being responsible for getting rid of all those lovely American blue collar jobs he's so keen on.

Under the Order, federal government agencies will be asked to put more resources (and therefore a truckload of cash) into research, promotion and training in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

It's thought that Trump watched Terminator at the weekend and saw that it runs on Linux kernel 4.1 and after being briefed by Colonel Kitten, realised that we're therefore way behind schedule on building Skynet.

OK, maybe not that last paragraph. μ