If you have one of 9,000 recalled hybrid Dell chargers, this could shock you

COMPUTER GIANT Dell has become the latest company to have to recall power supplies because of an unexpected danger.

Around 9,000 hybrid chargers, power banks that can also supply a mains current when plugged in, are down for return after an electric shock risk was identified.

Dell has discovered that the casing isn't staying put properly. If that happens, it reveals all the components and more importantly a big ol' mains current that could make your hairdo an impression of Gary Rhodes, circa 1992.

There have already been 11 reports of the devices breaking, though thankfully to date there haven't been any electrocutions.

It's thought that the affected devices were sold between February 2017 and August 2018 from a batch made in the first quarter of that year. Most are thought to be in the US, with a few in Canada, but in this global village we call Earth, they could be anywhere, so the recall is worldwide.

The affected modules carry the following serial numbers: CN-05G53P - LOC00 - xxx - xxxx - Axx. Anyone with one can get a free replacement by contacting Dell. In the meantime, you are strongly advised to stop using the power supply wherever you can.

A quick trawl through 18 years of INQ stories shows that power supplies and batteries are one of the biggest causes of recalls, and there have been a lot of them (plus let's not mention the Galaxy Note 7. Oh wait, we did).

We covered them off in a round-ups n the past, because of course, we did, but to give you a flavour: AmazonBasics power banks were recalled in 2018 for a potential fire hazard, 14.1 million Xbox chargers were replaced for the same reason in 2005, and lest we forget that Microsoft had similar problems with 2.25 million Surface Pro chargers.

One of the biggest problems, however, has been the rollout of USB-C, which was supposed to create a universal charging standard, but inconsistencies in the way it has been implimented by manufacturers has led to many a fried device and the odd electric shock in a bit ol' caveat eptor mess. μ