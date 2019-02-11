AMD's 7nm Navi GPUs reportedly delayed until October

Looks like you'll have to make do with Radeon Vii for now...

AMD'S NEXT-GENERATION Navi GPUs have reportedly been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Earlier speculation had suggested that Navi would make its debut at E3 in June, but a new rumour via French website Cowcotland suggests the 7nm architecture won't arrive until October, likely following an initial unveiling at Computex 2019.

The report doesn't reveal the reason behind the delay, but it could have something to do with 7nm supply; the newly-released Radeon VII GPU is reportedly available in "limited" quantities, with Team Red allocating as few as 100 for UK retailers.

It might also have something to do with the fact that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are expected to feature custom Zen 2 processors and Navi GPUs (below). AMD would likely wait to flaunt its next-gen GPU until these consoles had been unveiled while holding back a chunk of supply for the devices.

Unlike Radeon VII, Navi GPUs will be designed around 7nm from the start and are expected to offer faster SIMD units, higher clock-speeds and GDDR6 memory.

According to Cowcotland's report, which we'd advise to take with a hefty pinch of salt for now, AMD's Navi lineup could look something like this:

RX 3080: GPU Navi 10, 8GB GDDR6 and a TDP of 150 W. Performance comparable to RTX 2070 or GTX 1080, price $249.

RX 3070: GPU Navi 12, 8GB GDDR6 and a TDP of 120 W. Performance comparable to RTX 2060 or GTX 1070, price $199.

RX 3060: GPU Navi 12, 8GB GDDR6 and a TDP of 75 W. Performance comparable to RTX 2050 or GTX 1060, price $129.

AMD has yet to respond to our request for comment. µ