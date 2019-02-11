Apple sued because two-factor authentication is inconvenient

AS COMPLAINTS GO, "Apple has made my iPhone too secure" is right up there with "my diamond shoes are too tight". Nonetheless, it's this somewhat dubious argument that Apple's lawyers will be earning the big bucks from soon.

The class-action lawsuit, filed by one Jay Brodsky in California takes issue with the fact that two-factor authentication (2FA) can't be disabled after two weeks of use, which "imposes an extraneous logging in procedure that requires a user to both remember password; and have access to a trusted device or trusted phone number." Yep, that's 2FA alright.

Because of this, the suit alleges, those affected by the scourge of added security "suffer harm" including economic losses based on the "estimated 2-5 or more minutes" that two-factor authentication requires. AppleInsider put this to its own stopwatch test and found it wasted just 22 seconds of the day on the endeavour.

That's not the only reason to suspect the suit may fail to make Apple's lawyers sweat. Firstly, the filer claims that a software update enabled 2FA in September 2015, but neither of the updates that came out in the window - macOS El Capitan or iOS 9 - did so. When later introduced by Apple, both require user opt in, but the suit alleges it's forced on users.

The suit is seeking injunctive relief, fines and penalties in accordance with the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and wants "all funds, revenues and benefits" that Apple has "unjustly received" - whatever that means in the big-money business of enabling basic security protections. It also claims that Apple violates California's own Invasion of Privacy act, but doesn't really explain why.

All in all, there's a certain irony in the idea that somebody upset at having to spend 2-5 minutes a day on 2FA would seek to waste court time on debating the matter. Perhaps it's performance art to demonstrate exactly how annoying it is to have your time wasted? If so: job well done, because writing this up is half an hour of our life we're never getting back. µ