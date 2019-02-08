Microsoft's security chief claims Internet Explorer isn't a web browser

MICROSOFT'S SECURITY BOSS has told punters that its venerable browser, Internet Explorer, isn't actually a browser in a bout of Magrittian surrealism.

Chris Jackson told the world in a blog post that Internet Explorer is, in fact, a 'compatibility solution' and shouldn't be used as a daily driver by anyone who doesn't need to.

In other words "please use Edge, please, please, please? It's getting embarrassing".

The blog goes on to talk about the concept of "technical debt", which was brought into sharp focus this week after details were published of Redmond's pricing structure for supporting Windows 7 beyond next January's end of life date.

Jackson explains that Internet Explorer should only be used for internal sites that won't run on any other browser (pointing out that however it seems, he's not actually flying the flag for Edge, specifically, because of course he isn't) and a few legacy websites, mostly enterprise related.

"We're not supporting new web standards for it and, while many sites work fine, developers by and large just aren't testing for Internet Explorer these days. They're testing on modern browsers," he explained.

Wait… hang on… so it IS a browser then? Or maybe we should stop being pedantic.

He explains that if Microsoft carried on supporting older browsers, then it would encourage users to work with a browser with which modern web standards simply weren't designed leading them to "miss out on a progressively larger portion of the web".

Whilst acknowledging that pre-Nadella Microsoft didn't exactly help matters with its conduct, which led in part to the so-called "Browser Ballot" in the EU, things have changed and it really is time to start thinking about browsers in a more constructive way.

But not Internet Explorer. That's not a browser.

Microsoft's replacement for Internet Explorer, Edge, has performed abysmally in terms of market share, thanks in no small part to its youth leading to a limited ecosystem of extensions.

This will be rectified later this year once work has been completed on a completely rewritten Edge, running on Google's Chromium engine. μ