Apple reportedly plans in-house radio chips in bid to shun Intel, Qualcomm

IT'S NO SECRET that Apple desperately wants to make its own processors, and Reuters reports the company is now increasing its efforts to design in-house radio chips.

Taking radio chip production in-house would allow Apple to lessen its reliance Qualcomm and Intel, and would give the firm yet more scope to build its walled garden higher.

Similar rumours have been doing the rounds since November, but Reuters reports that Apple's chip chief Johny Srouji is now heading up the move and plans to integrate Apple's development into its wider hardware division.

As such, there's a slim chance that the next generation of iPhones, iPads and other gadgets like Apple's AirPods could come with Cupertino's own radio chips in them. Or, more likely, they'll start showing up in 2020s iThingys; designing chips in-house and setting up manufacturing partners isn't easy.

Still, moving away Qualcomm chips at least would seemingly be a good move for Apple, given it and the chipmaker aren't playing together very nicely, what with a sprawling patent battle between the two firms. Apple, for example, recently claimed that Qualcomm refused to flog its chips for the iPhone XS, which is why, if you like tearing iPhones apart, you'll find modem chips from Intel in the phone.

Speaking of Intel, Apple seemingly also has plans to make it own processors for its Mac lineup in what could be a bid to move away from relying on using Intel's Core series CPUs; interestingly, AMD doesn't seem to get much of a looking when it comes to Mac hardware, despite providing processors that are pretty good at handling multi-threaded creative-level tasks.

As ever, we'll just have to wait and see what Apple does next with its chips. But in the meantime, we expect to see a slew of entry-level iPads before too long. µ