Microsoft's iMac-rivalling Surface Studio 2 finally arrives in Blighty

MICROSOFT'S SECOND-GENERATION Surface Studio is now available in Blighty, just, er, four months after it made its debut.

The iMac-bothering all-in-one, first shown off alongside the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, is being touted by Microsoft as "the most powerful" Surface device yet; it packs Intel's seventh-gen Core i7 processors and offers options for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 GPU, 1TB or 2TB SSD storage and up to 32GB RAM.

While these internals are somewhat lacking for a 2019 machine that costs up to five grand, early GeekBench rankings showed that the machine isn't a slouch when it comes to performance; a Studio 2 packing Intel's four-core, eight thread i7-7820HQ CPU racked up a score 4,680 in the single-core test and a healthy 15,915 for the multi-core.

At the forefront of the Surface Studio 2 sits a tiltable 28in PixelSense display with a 4,500x300 resolution and a boost in both brightness and contrast compared to the first-generation Windows desktop. This flexible screen allows deep-pocketed buyers to use it as makeshift digital easel and offers support for Microsoft's nifty Surface Dial - though this'll set you back an extra £89.

Elsewhere, Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 features four USB-A ports, one USB-C (sans Thunderbolt 3 support), a full-size SD card slot, a Windows Hello cam, support for Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11.ac WiFi, and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

While you'll have to fork out for a bundled Surface Dial, Microsoft will chuck in a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard and a Surface Mouse for free.

That might not seem like such a good deal when you see the Surface Studio 2's pricing, though; it can be picked up at the Microsoft Store from £3,549 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD), going up to £4,749 for the highest-spec (32GB RAM, 2TB SSD) model. µ