Moto G7 quartet makes official debut ahead of MWC

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has launched the G7 lineup; a quartet of purse-friendly handsets that will arrive in Blighty next month.

The lineup, shown off on Thursday ahead of the MWC rush later this month, comprises the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.

The Plus-branded model is the device Moto is keenest to talk-up; it offers a "class-leading" 16MP dual camera system with optical image stabilisation and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor that apparently makes it the "fastest Moto G handset yet".

Both the G7 Plus and its slightly cheaper Moto G7 sibling offer 6.2in Full HD+ displays with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a OnePlus 6T-esque teardrop notch, and both squeeze in 3,000mAh batteries equipped with 'TurboPower', which Moto claims equip the handsets with 12 hours of juice after just 15 minutes of charge.

The non-suffixed G7 also offers a 12MP dual camera system and Qualcomm's 632 processor, which comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB baked-in storage.

The Moto G7 Power, as its name suggests, is focussed on, er, power; it packs an "industry-leading" 5,000mAh battery that supposedly offers 60 hours of juice on a single charge which comes coupled with, er, the same middling Snapdragon 632 processor as its G7 sibling. Unlike the G7 however, the G7 Power's HD+ screen sports a full-sized notch.

Rounding off the lineup pint-sized Moto G7 Play, which offers a 5.7in HD+ screen, a 13MP rear-mounted camera with PDAF and "60 per cent more power" than its predecessor.

Motorola's G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play handsets all arrive in Blighty on 1 March, priced at £239, £269, £179 and £149, respectively. µ