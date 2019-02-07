Raspberry Pi opens its first bricks-and-mortar retail store

RASPBERRY PI has opened the doors on its first bricks-and-mortar retail store in its home city.

The company behind the range of mini barebones computers for makers and prototypers is bucking a trend of bad news for the high street with a prime location in the centre of the Cambridge city.

Although the outlook for the high street has been bleak in recent years with the closure of major chains including Maplin, the Raspberry Pi store joins a growing number of internet companies who have dipped their toe into physical stores. After all, if it's good enough for Amazon...

On sale at the store will be the entire Raspberry Pi range, and all the add-ons and extras you need to get going. There's even an 'Everything you need to get started with Raspberry Pi' kit, comprising the top-of-the-range Model 3B+ and a book offering full instructions on how to get going in the wibbly-wobbly world of home coding.

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi and friend of INQ said: "Opening Raspberry Pi's first shop, and introducing the new kit, are important steps on our way to achieving broader adoption of our products.

"Our vision has always been to make low-cost PCs accessible to everyone: the shop provides potential customers with a chance to learn about Raspberry Pi, while at the same time giving us a chance to learn more about their needs. The kit is intended to provide a smoother out-of-box experience for this group of new customers."

The store will also include demonstration areas where people can try things out in store, with experts on hand, and look at other people's makes before striking out on their own, flushed with success.

"Of course, the shop will also be a great destination for existing Raspberry Pi fans. We have a loyal and highly engaged community, and it's great to be able to offer them another way to interact with us and our products," adds Eben.

If you want to check out the new Raspberry Pi store, you'll find it in Cambridge Grand Arcade, from today. μ