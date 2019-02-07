Huawei refutes UK gov's spying concerns in open letter to parliament

CHINESE COMMS GIANT Huawei has refuted allegations of spying in a five-page open letter to the UK parliament.

In the letter, sent to the House of Commons Science and Technology Select Committee on Wednesday, president of Huawei's carrier business Ryan Ding emphasises the investments the company has made in Blighty over the last five years and claims the firm has played a pivotal role in the country's "broadband and wireless infrastructure."

Still, it's this pivotal role that had the UK government concerned in the first place; a 2018 report warned that "critical" shortfalls in Huawei equipment could pose a potential security risk to the UK's national infrastructure.

Ding strongly dismissed claims that the company's kit could be used for espionage, noting Huawei's commercial reputation would be destroyed if it was caught spying.

"The governments in some countries have labelled Huawei as a security threat, but they have never substantiated these allegations with solid evidence. For us, the lasting support and trust of our customers worldwide speaks volumes," said Ding.

"Huawei has never and will never use UK-based hardware, software or information gathered in the UK or anywhere else globally, to assist other countries in gathering intelligence. Were Huawei ever to engage in malicious behaviour, it would not go unnoticed - and it would certainly destroy our business."

Still, Ding admits there's some room for improvement in some of its product design processes; while the firm has already moved to integrate security into all its business processes, Huawei pledges to invest $2bn over the next five years to improve the security of its products, but Ding notes it could take three to five years to produce desired results.

"Enhancing our software engineering capabilities is like replacing components on a high-speed train in motion," he said. "It is a complicated and involved process, and will take at least three to five years to see tangible results. We hope the UK government can understand this."

Ding's letter comes in the same week that the company has been accused, again, of conducting industrial espionage. Following a sting operation at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada last month, the inventor of a new product called Diamond Glass claims that the company had had the product exported to China and tested with a military laser. µ