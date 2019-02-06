Facebook Messenger now gives users 10 minutes to purge dodgy messages

WE'VE ALL SENT MESSAGES we've wanted to abort. You know, the ones that declare Bob and Susan from accounts are having a torrid affair or poke fun at a friend in a brutal off-colour fashion.

Facebook is now letting users recall such messages; the social network's Messenger app will give people who've been a bit too spontaneous with their messaging, say with a declaration of love for a childhood sweetheart you've been stalking on Facebook for years, 10 minutes to recall the message and purge it from the recipient's inbox forever.

"Simply tap on the message you want to remove and select the option to 'Remove for Everyone'. The removed message will be replaced by text alerting everyone in the conversation the message was removed. You will have up to 10 minutes to remove a message after it is sent," explained Facebook.

"If you want to remove a message just for yourself, you can still do that anytime by selecting 'Remove for You'. When you choose this option, the message will be removed for you, but not for anybody else in the chat."

We reckon 10 minutes is a good amount of time - quiet at the back - for you to sort out something you regret, so Facebook seems to be being pretty generous on its message recall.

That being said, even with the recall in place, people can still report messages that have violated Facebook's policies, such as abusive or unsolicited filth-filled texts. Though there will be a time limit to how long they have to report the nasty Messenger missive.

The ability to delete messages in the Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been around for a while, so it's not a big surprise to see a similar feature wing its way over to Messenger.

But it makes us think of how nice it would be to delete all manner of problematic messages, from drunken post-night out trains of thought to someone we've, ahem, reconnected with, or that one deeply passive aggressive email sent to that slightly superior person that had us cleaning out of desks by 4:30 pm the next day.

Ah regret, we've missed you old friend. µ