Apple scores victory in Qualcomm battle as just rules out pre-suit damages

APPLE HAS SCORED a small victory in its sprawling patent battle with Qualcomm after a judge ruled that the firm can't be held liable for pre-suit damages.

A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday granted a request from Apple to limit Qualcomm from seeking compensation for patent infringement before the lawsuit was filed in 2017, Bloomberg reports.

This ruling "narrows the potential damages Qualcomm can seek over alleged patent infringement before the two square off at a trial scheduled to start next month in San Diego," the report notes.

The judge also rejected one of the patents the chipmaker is suing Apple over.

Still, while a blow to Qualcomm, the chipmaker claims Apple has violated serval patents related to its graphics and power consumption technologies. It's seeking unpaid royalties from Apple's suppliers, while Apple argues that Qualcomm is charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with, arguing the firm deliberately overcharged for its technologies and refused to cough-up promised rebates.

"Despite being just one of over a dozen companies who contributed to basic cellular standards, Qualcomm insists on charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined," the iPhone maker previously argued.

Qualcomm slammed Apple's claims as "baseless", and said it believes Apple has been encouraging regulatory action against it.

Seperately on Tuesday, the International Trade Commission (ITC) announced that it will issue final rulings on the first two patent infringement cases that Qualcomm brought against Apple on 26 March; the firm is alleging that iPhones using Intel's 4G wireless chips are effectively using six Qualcomm patents "unfairly" and "unlawfully".

A ruling was originally due on 19 February but was pushed back due to the US government shutdown.