Fridgidaire to find love with the help of Samsung's smart fridge dating
Fridge Id
FANS OF HBO comedy Silicon Valley already know the alternative uses that a smart fridge can be put to. But here's a new one - finding love.
Electronics giant Samsung has announced "Refridgerdating" and a small part of us just wants to curl up and wait for the inevitable end.
Refridgerdating allows users to meet the girl, boy or possibly leftover quiche of their dreams using its Family Hub refrigerator.
If you opt-in, the content of your fridge will be shared with others, who can silently pass judgement on the fact there are three shelves of Scrumpy Jack cider, a slightly shrivelled lemon from your last health kick, and something furry trying to escape. Though that may be the cat.
Users can then swipe right, or left according to whether your food choices (and hygiene standards) get them hot or cold.
Of course, it might also concentrate the mind on remembering to empty the salad crisper, wiping the pool of spilt milk out of the door shelf, and accepting that black olives should not be green.
If you're not a swiper, don't worry, you can do your climate controlled dating from your smartphone, or if you're absolutely nobody who has ever existed, ever, it also works with Bixby. Because that's going well.
Elin Axelsson, PR manager at Samsung told the Mail Online: "We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality".
We'd suggest it probably tells us a lot more about Samsung than its users.
The idea started in Sweden, which is slightly bizarre given that you'd think with their climate, they wouldn't need such an ostentatious fridge, but hey. Other countries haven't really taken to the idea yet. Funny that. μ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Chinese programmer exploits ATM loophole to snag more than $1m of 'free money'
'But it was all for security reasons,' said Qi Qisheng
The Met's latest AFR trail resulting in, er, one person being charged
Oh, and one privacy-aware punter slapped with a fine
Microsoft fixes pricing for Windows 7 extended support
And it looks suspiciously like it's priced to deter
Google Chrome extension will alert you if your accounts have been pwned
If you're using 'password 1234', the answer is probably yes