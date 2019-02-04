Windows 10 crosses the 40 per cent threshold as Android Pie flounders

WINDOWS 10 has cemented its place as the world's most popular operating system, hitting the magic 40 per cent mark in January's NetMarketShare updates for desktop/laptop machines.

Windows 10 now stands at 40.9 per cent (+1.68 on last month which saw it finally overtake Windows 7 after 41 months), though Windows 7 - which reaches end of life in 2020 - has seen a slight rise too at 37.19 (+0.29).

Windows 8.x is still hanging on with a total share of 5.16 (-0.17), of which 4.45 is Windows 8.1. Windows 8 has been end-of-life for some time and has been replaced by the free interim upgrade by almost all eligible machines. Windows XP takes a significant tumble, falling even further behind Windows 8.1 with 2.76 (-1.78).

Rounding out the top 10, the current version of macOS, version 10.14, has seen a slight rise to 5.12 (+0.39) at the expense of older versions 10.13 (-0.11), 10.12 (-0.42) and 10.11 which has a slight nudge at 0.81 (0.09), though as we always say, when there's such a small percentage, there's more room for margin of error - expect that to go back down next month.

In total, macOS has a 9.85 per cent market share in its top ten ranking versions. Finally, Linux has taken a hit, down to 1.72 (-0.28).

Pulling back to include other devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and Windows 10 and 7 still have a lead with 16.22 and 14.75 per cent respectively. iOS 12.1 beats Android at 12.09, largely due to the spectacular fragmentation which still exists in the ecosystem.

The most popular Android version is Oreo 8.0 with 8.88 per cent, followed by 8.1 (8.81), Marshmallow 6.0 (5.9), Nougat 7.0 (5.1) and 7.1 (3.58). The current version of Android - 9.0 Pie - doesn't even make the top 10, sitting in a sorrowful 42nd place on the table, level with the original Android 2.2 Cupcake. Ouch.

When you tot up the different versions, however, Android still remains the world's most popular operating system with 42.25 per cent of the market, but Windows 10 is now catching up fast with 34.20. iOS is on 17.4, macOSon 4.2, and Linux on 0.99.

Little Chrome OS has just 0.15 per cent of the market, though its dominance in browser form rather negates that low number. μ