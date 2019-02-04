Battery behemoth Energizer is launching, er, 26 phones at MWC

Energizer's smartphone range could look something like this. Maybe

BACK IN THE EARLY DAYS of the mobile revolution, there were phones that actually ran on AA batteries. Sufficed to say, they lasted about three minutes.

Now, Energizer, the company behind so many little tubes of stamina, is bringing its previously niche limited phone range to the mainstream with a plan to launch… wait for it… 26 new phones (!) at MWC later this month, ranging from budget feature phones to flagship devices.

The phones will be manufactured by production partner Avenir, which has powered previous rugged phone efforts from the company, and are certainly not an also-ran brand where the tech is concerned.

As you'd expect, battery life is a big deal, with one phone said to boast a whopping 18,000mAh cell - compare that with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which boasts a comparatively minuscule 4,000mAh battery.

And of course, no MWC range would be complete without a foldable device, and Energizer is delivering there too.

#Energizer Mobile to reveal 26 new phones at the Mobile World Congress, including a foldable #smartphone and an 18,000 mAh-battery-smartphone📱 📱 Find out what they will be: https://t.co/YeZl1OODgU pic.twitter.com/5Wmhd0nufr — Energizer Mobile (@energizermobile) January 25, 2019

But the burning question with new devices is "yes, but will there be a notch in the screen?". The answer is no, with good reason. At least two of these devices have an almost completely bezel-less screen, with the self-camera hidden in a pop-up lens that appears on demand.

As well as the mega-battery phone, others will have some sort USB-C fast charge, though it's not clear if that's something fancy-pantsy or just USB-C PD, which would be more than sufficient if it's rolled out properly.

SlashGear reports that one of the phones, the Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop, will use a Mediatek Helio P70, have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a 6.2in FHD+ screen. This puts it in "top of the middle" in phone hierarchy, and about on a par with a flagship from 2016 or 2017.

There are three rear cameras, including a 16MP main lens, whilst the pop-up front reveals a twin lens selfie cam.

The full range, prices and availability are yet to be announced, but we'd venture that these will need to come in at bargain basement prices if they're to stand any chance of shouting amongst the din of this year's offerings. μ