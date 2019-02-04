Microsoft will soon let devs integrate Xbox Live into Android, iOS and Switch games

MICROSOFT WILL SOON allow game developers to integrate Xbox Live into games that run across PC, Xbox, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

That's according to Windows Central, who spotted Microsoft's plans for a cross-platform push detailed on the Game Developers Conference (GDC) scheduling website.

While some Microsoft games such as Minecraft already offer Xbox Live support across Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch, the summary reveals that Redmond will soon allow developers to integrate er cross-platform Xbox Live achievements, social systems and multiplayer, into games built for mobile devices and Nintendo's console.

"Xbox Live is about to get MUCH bigger. Xbox Live is expanding from 400M gaming devices and a reach to over 68M active players to over 2B devices with the release of our new cross-platform XDK," it reads.

"Get a first look at the SDK to enable game developers to connect players between iOS, Android, and Switch in addition to Xbox and any game in the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs."

It also confirms that Microsoft plans to leverage its PlayFab suite of backend tools, which means "less work for game developers and more time to focus on making games fun."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a notable omission on the GDC page is the PlayStation platform; Sony has long been grudging about cross-platform play, hampering Microsoft's plans to allow Xbox One users to play online against PS4 gamers.

While the firm was recently forced to cave into gamers' demands to open up the PlayStation 4 (PS4) to cross-platform play for Fortnite, it's unlikely the firm would enable Xbox Live functionality for PS4 games.

Still, this arguably puts Microsoft in better favour with gamers; the firm is also working on an xCloud game streaming service that will stream Xbox games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices later this year. µ