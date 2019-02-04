Microsoft's classic File Manager is now available in the Windows Store

MICROSOFT HAS RELEASED the original version of File Manager as a free download in the Windows Store.

File Manager stems from Windows 3.0, which launched in May 1990 and is still better than Windows Vista. Last year, Microsoft released it, along with a number of other proto-apps of the era into the open source and now, it's available to anyone with a reasonably up-to-date build of Windows 10 now - build 16299 and above.

As we're currently (supposedly) all on 1809, that's going to cover pretty much everyone.

Although it could potentially run on a Windows Phone (and certainly on the old Windows Mobile CE), Windows Mobile never got as high at 16299, so if you're determined to keep that dream alive, you'll need to compile your own version from GitHub.

Better than that, it's also available for mobile devices and HoloLens - which is certainly an interesting juxtaposition from the old to the new.

On the other hand, it's incredibly simple, uncluttered and uses almost none of a modern CPU, and given that it can now be poked, prodded and tweaked by anyone, we could start to see it being repurposed in lightweight devices that weren't even a twinkle in Satya Nadella's contemptuous glare when this was around for real.

The open source project is now being managed by a group of contributors at GitHub who are also behind its Microsoft Windows Store release.

Although they've tweaked it to cope with some of the quirks of modern computing such as x64 architectures and modern file systems (NTFS was a full five years away when File Manager was first published) the UI is exactly the same as it was back in the day.

Despite all of Microsoft's shortcomings with File Explorer, there's still not a lot to argue in favour of making Windows File Manager your day-to-day file manager, it makes at least a diverting curio from a forgotten era, and a best an opportunity to get back to basics when planning your gadget prototypes and IoT devices. μ