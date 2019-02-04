Apple grovels over FaceTime bug as it delays fix until this week

A fix for the FaceTime bug will now be released this week

IF YOU'RE WONDERING why you haven't received an update to fix the FaceTime 'eavesdropping' bug uncovered last week, it's because Apple has delayed its release.

Apple last week promised that a software update would be pushed out within days to fix the bug, which allowed iDevice users to listen in on people they were calling even if the person at the other end never answered.

In a grovelling apology issued to 9to5Mac on Friday, in which it acknowledges that the bug was first discovered by, er, a 14-year-old Fortnite player, Apple says that a fix for the privacy-borking glitch will now be released this week.

"We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple's servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week," Apple fessed.

"We thank the Thompson family for reporting the bug. We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue. We appreciate everyone's patience as we complete this process.

"We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix. We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible.

"We take the security of our products extremely seriously and we are committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers place in us."

It's been an embarrassing few days for Apple, and the firm is already facing legal action over the bug, which a lawyer claims allowed for someone to eavesdrop on an "intimate" client conversation.

Larry Williams II, a Houston-based lawyer, filed the lawsuit in Harris County, the glitch allowed someone to snoop on an iPhone call while he was taking a sworn testimony during a client deposition, saying the bug exposed "one's most intimate conversations without consent".

The hastily-filed suit alleges that Apple" failed to exercise reasonable care" and claims the company "knew, or should have known, that its Product would cause unsolicited privacy breaches and eavesdropping."

He has filed for damages based on claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and a warranty breach. µ