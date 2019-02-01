Man fined £90 for public order offences after dodging facial recognition

GOOD NEWS! THE MET POLICE'S controversial facial recognition trial has earned the public purse £90 it wouldn't have otherwise had.

The bad news is that the way the money was earned should really make everyone stop and have a long hard think about where society is going.

This particular chilling anecdote comes from campaign group Big Brother Watch, and describes a man who saw the warning of automatic facial recognition cameras, and took steps to avoid them.

"He simply pulled up the top of his jumper over the bottom of his face, put his head down and walked past," explained Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo to The Independent.

"There was nothing suspicious about him at all … you have the right to avoid [the cameras], you have the right to cover your face. I think he was exercising his rights."

Carlo explained that this was enough to trigger suspicions, and the man was followed and eventually accosted by officers who "pulled him over to one side," and demanded to see his ID which he provided.

It became heated, and the man the officers them to "piss off" - we think, anyway, the Independent has prissily censored the word, so it might be "pony." Probably not, though, as said words landed the man a £90 fine as a public order offence for swearing. "He was really angry", Carlo added, although in the circumstances we think that's understandable.

The Metropolitan Police had previously put out a statement saying that "anyone who declines to be scanned will not necessarily be viewed as suspicious." It looks like the word "necessarily" is doing an awful lot of heavy lifting in that sentence. µ