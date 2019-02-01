Huawei teases its 5G foldable smartphone ahead of MWC debut

HUAWEI HAS SHOWN OFF its Mobile World Congress (MWC) invite, and it leaves little to the imagination.

The glitzy teaser confirms what we already knew: Huawei will be showing off its much-hyped folding smartphone at the Barcelona tech show.

As if the "Connecting the Future" tagline wasn't enough confirmation that the flexible smartphone will support 5G networks, a follow-up tweet from the company confirms that MWC will witness the launch of "the world's first 5G foldable device."

This is also likely confirmation that Samsung's foldable smartphone, set to debut ahead of MWC on 20 February, won't offer support for next-gen 5G networks.

Beyond confirming its existence, Huawei hasn't revealed much else about its debut, ugh, 'foldable'. The firm's CEO Richard Yu has suggested, however, that the device could be large enough to replace your PC.

Speaking to ominous-sounding German newspaper Die Welt last year, Yu quipped: "Why are you still using a computer? Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out."

Some shaky rumours have suggested that the as-yet-unnamed device could feature a 5in screen that folds out into a near-bezeless 8in screen, with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Huawei's MWC keynote is scheduled for Sunday, February 24th, at 2PM Barcelona (1PM UK) time. We will, of course, be on the ground at MWC ready to get our greedy mitts on the device as soon as Huawei lets us. µ