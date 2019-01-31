Nintendo delays Mario Kart Tour smartphone game until summer

IF YOU HAD AMBITIONS to be playing a form of Mario Kart on your smartphone to distract you from the chill of a winter commute, we have some bad news.

Mario Kart Tour, which was originally set to make its debut next month, has been delayed until summer. Nintendo made the announcement during its quarterly earnings report and noted the decision was fuelled "in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch".

We can't fault the logic in that, but it does mean we won't be playing a mobile take of the evergreen Mario Kart series until the mercury starts to rise again.

Delays are part of game development and that's particularly true of Nintendo's first-party titles, given the Japanese gaming giant recently announced the development of Metroid Prime 4 is getting a complete do-over.

But then again Nintendo has a reputation for pushing out excellent games that are near-flawlessly developed.

So it's presumably delaying rushing out a game to satiate fans in order to ensure that long-term the likes of a new Metroid and a Mario Kart mobile game hit the high notes and remain on people's gaming lists for years to come rather than burn brightly and fade even faster.

Given the success of the Switch and 3DS as mobile gaming platforms, we're quite keen to see what Nintendo can do if it really embraces smartphone gaming.

We suspect it's better positioned to make a real impact over the likes of Sony and Microsoft, who seem to have consoles and games better suited for home gaming, though Redmond's Project XCloud game streaming service could mix that up this year and next. µ