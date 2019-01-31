Google+ will disappear for good from 9th April

AND SO it came to pass that on the second day of April in the Year of our Lord Twenty-hundred and nineteen, the shutters will close for the final time on the social network for loners, Google+.

Plans to kill off the "social layer" of Google were revealed last year after not one, but two vulnerabilities were found that were leaking private data that users hadn't been asked to consent to sharing.

Starting from Monday (4th Feb), the options to create profiles, communities, pages and events will be disabled. At the same time, Google+ will cease to integrate with Blogger so you'll have to set up your Google account for direct access to Blogger if you want to leave comments.

From7th March, third-party sites will also lose their ability to use Google+ as a comment login.

Google+ sign-in buttons will go next. The exact date is unclear, but it'll be within weeks. In some cases, Google login buttons will automatically replace the G+ ones.

Then comes the big day, when Google will close Google+ and delete all its content. You can download yours from March and for a couple of months afterwards. After that, when it's gone, it's gone.

But it's not quite the end of the story. Even after this date, G+ will continue as a platform for G Suite, with administrators able to use it, much in the same way as Sharepoint or Facebook Workplace, to create internal social networks for teams.

When that happens it'll be accompanied by a raft of new features and a paint job to match other apps in G Suite.

Right now, the key thing is to do your final post, download your data, and if you're a developer or website owner, make sure you know what, if anything, you need to do to make sure that your charges don't bork on G+'s minus day.

Alternatively, if you like your urine blowing back in your direction, then there's a Change.org petition. μ