Airbus employee data lifted as hackers take off with virtual cargo

AIRCRAFT MAKER Airbus has fessed up to a hack that saw cyber crooks take off with a virtual cargo comprising of ID and contact data belonging to its employees.

According to Airbus, no customer data winged its way out of the company's databases, so frequent flyers reading this need not panic. Nor did the hack impact Airbus' commercial operations leading to grounded planes; if you want to do that, then best get a drone, not that we advise such tomfoolery.

The attack was directed at Airbus' "Commercial Aircraft business" information systems, hence the employee data being lifted off the infrastructure.

Rather than try and jet away from the situation, Airbus has decided to cool its jets and look into the breach.

"This incident is being thoroughly investigated by Airbus' experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins," the company said in a statement.

"Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe."

Finding out who carried out the attack and why they targeted the employee data doesn't look like it'll be plane sailing for Airbus. But it gives the firm the scope to get its IT ship-shape, especially as it's yet another aviation-related firm that's suffered a hack attack and data breach in the past 12 months; BA suffered a brace of attacks, while Boeing fell foul to the WannaCry ransomware campaign.

If you'll indulge us for a moment, we'll put on our rather tattered Hat of Speculation and posit that the hackers may have been going after intellectual property data belonging to Airbus, especially as the company works on military and space programs. But the hack didn't go as planned, so the hackers cut their losses and made off with a cache of data instead.

Now that's probably not the case, but heck it's something to chew over and virtual catnip for conspiracy theorists. µ