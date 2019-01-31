Disgruntled lawyer sues Apple after FaceTime bug 'exposes intimate client convo'

Apple could be forced to fork out damages over FaceTime bug

AN ENRAGED LAWYER is suing Apple after claiming that the firm's recently-uncovered FaceTime bug allowed for someone to eavesdrop on an "intimate" client conversation.

Larry Williams II, a Houston-based lawyer, filed the lawsuit in Harris County, Texas on Monday, just hours after Apple confirmed the existence of the privacy-borking bug.

He claims the glitch allowed someone to snoop on an iPhone call while he was taking a sworn testimony during a client deposition, saying the bug exposed "one's most intimate conversations without consent".

The hastily-filed suit alleges that Apple" failed to exercise reasonable care" and claims the company "knew, or should have known, that its Product would cause unsolicited privacy breaches and eavesdropping."

It adds that Apple did not adequately test its software and that it was "aware there was a high probability at least some consumers would suffer harm."

Williams claims the bug caused "sustained permanent and continuous injuries, pain and suffering and emotional trauma that will continue into the future", noting that he "lost ability to earn a living and will continue to be so in the future."

He has filed for damages based on claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and a warranty breach.

Williams' case could be bolstered by the fact that the devastating bug was reportedly first uncovered by a 14-year-old kid a week before Apple took news of the glitch public.

According to a WSJ report, Grant Thompson and his mother Michele spent more than a week trying to contact Apple about the FaceTime bug after the teen discovered the bug when setting up a FaceTime chat with friends ahead of a Fortnite sesh.

According to Grant, he noticed that he could hear audio from friends who had yet to join the call, and subsequently, he and his mother spent a week trying to contact Apple to warn them about the issue;