BOILER-SUIT CLAD, white-walled tin shed dweller Kwik Fit has suffered disruption to services after a virus invaded their computer systems.

The issue has left tyred staff unable to book appointments and… well pretty much everything. Not a great start to a Good Year.

Kwik Fit first reported the problem on Saturday but thought it had been Dun-lopped quickly, however, as with so many malware strains, it had simply gone dormant until some dipstick on the rims of the system booted up an infected machine and cold-started the whole thing up again. A sort of "oil be back", if you will.

Kwik Fit confirmed the problem but said it couldn't elaborate for "security reasons" until it exhaust-ed its investigations. Presumably, it needs time to (tyre) track the culprits and see if they're local or Continental. Maybe it was just a bunch of punk s-kids.

Cross(ply) customers have taken to social media to vent on the issue which has led to the cancellation of appointments and delayed returns of vehicles, though to be fair a look through the company's Twitter feed this morning suggests that a lot of customers are still happy bunnies.

Then there's this sort of thing, where having to wait for new tyres is branded #shocking:

@Kwik_Fit why cant we get tyre replacement at you telford branch because of a system hack 🤦🏼‍♀️ #shocking — WhenitRainesProduct (@WhenitRainesPr0) January 29, 2019

When Presta explains what the problem was, Kwik Fit said that it won't discuss the reasons behind the attack (see above) but has confirmed that it doesn't believe that there has been any compromise of customer records - so to be clear - no rubbery has taken place.

That said, they also thought they'd fixed the problem last Saturday so, you know - tred carefully. It's also likely that stores will be under serious tyre pressure as they catch up with the backlog. μ