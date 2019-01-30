YOU KNOW WHAT SEEMS TO LOVE A KICKING? The PC market, which once again is in decline.

You, a dedicated reader of this fair website, will already know that from our report on Gartner's PC shipment figures for the last quarter of 2018 that PC sales are back in decline.

But IDC also wanted to show off its figures for the same quarter, honed in on the EMEA region, which painted an equally miserable outlook for the PC market. Only Dell saw shipment growth at the end of 2018; the rest, including market leaders HP and Lenovo, saw declines.

Chip shortages were blamed once again, but IDC threw another blame contender into the mix, and it's everyone's most-bored-of subject: Brexit.

"The impact of the CPU shortage is really starting to be felt by major vendors, with available supplies restricting their capability to meet seasonal demand," said Liam Hall, senior research analyst, at IDC Western Europe Personal Computing.

"Furthermore, holiday shipments were also inhibited by the disruptive macroeconomic and political scenarios unfolding in multiple larger economies, such us Brexit and the Yellow Vest movement, resulting in greatly diminished consumer growth prospects for Western Europe."

So basically, backward Brits that seem to think Britain needs to take back control, seemingly forgetting that when it did have control and a large empire things weren't exactly rosy for al, are part responsible for sucker-punching the EMEA PC market.

Going by the figures it seems like consumers, like us and you, are simply not buying enough PCs and laptops, with the consumer market dropping some 10.6 per cent year-on-year. The enterprise market is in a tad better health, with a slight decline in shipments of 1.1 per cent.

As lack of majorly refreshed PCs and ultrabooks could be one of the symptoms for the decline in consumer shipments, which could change in 2019 with gaming laptops making use of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards and some ultraportables getting newer Intel processors and a spec boost.

We're not too concerned with the slowdown of shipments as PC makers still seem to be injecting some innovation into their hardware and the PC has been supposedly dying for a year but no year seems to be able to make the killing shot. Long live the PC, we say. µ