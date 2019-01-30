TalkTa… wait, er… Vodafone tops Ofcom's broadband complaints list

VODAFONE HAS TOPPED Ofcom's quarterly broadbands complaint table, giving TalkTalk a long-awaited reprieve.

Ofcom's latest rankings, which includes complaints made from July to September, marks the first time Vodafone has met the benchmark for broadband and landline services as it now has more than 500,000 fixed-line customers

It also marks the first time in a long time that TalkTalk hasn't ranked as Ofcom's worst offender, with first-timer Vodafone becoming the most complained-about provider for both broadband and landline services, with 27 and 19 complaints per 10,000 customers, respectively.

In a statement given to INQ, Vodafone blamed its ranking on the fact that it's er, "the UK's fastest growing broadband provider" with, er, with the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the industry."

"With these high levels of growth, we have however unfortunately seen some issues with the signing on process and this is reflected in the complaints data," a Vodafone spokesperson.

"We have put in place a plan to make the switching process as easy as possible, including setting up a new ‘Easy Switch' team. At the same time we remain focused on offering great value, and last year, we were the first to offer a guarantee on the speeds to your router or money off until it's fixed."

TalkTalk won't go winning any customer service awards just yet, though, as it remains the second most moaned-about provider in both categories, with 23 and 18 complaints per 10,000 customers.

Virgin Media had a bad quarter, too. Despite faring well in Ofcom's broadband table, with an average of just 13 complaints, the ISP generated the most complaints for both pay monthly mobile and pay-TV services, with customers whinging about contract issues and complaints handling.

At the other end of the scale, Sky ranked as the least-complained broadband provider with an average of just five complaints, followed by EE on eight and the Post Office on nine. This trio also saw the least complaints related to landline services, with five, six and nine complaints per 10,000 customers, respectively.

For mobile, Tesco ranked top with an average of just one complaint, followed by EE and O2 with just three.

Jane Rumble, Ofcom's director of Consumer Policy, remarked: "With so much competition in telecoms and TV services, companies that are falling short need to make service quality and complaints handling their priority. Customers who aren't happy with their provider can shop around and vote with their feet. µ