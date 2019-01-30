Nintendo Switch firmware update gets hacked in four hours

NINTENDO JUST CAN'T KEEP HACKERS away from its Switch, as code wrangling folks have already cracked into the console's latest firmware update.

To fix security issues and give other bits of the Switch a premature spring clean, Nintendo pushed out the 7.0.0 firmware update on Tuesday. However, as Nintendo Enthusiast reports, the firmware was cracked in a mere four hours.

A hacker going by the name of ‘elmirorac' on Twitter was apparently the person who managed to break past Nintendo's new firmware. And the hacker wasted no time in spreading the news around, which means hacking on the Switch barely faced any disruption from Ninty's latest software update.

The situation is arguably a tad embarrassing for the Japanese gaming giant, as the 7.0.0 firmware was designed with shoring up the Switch's defences against hacker types.

While many hackers will simply crack into their Switch out of curiosity, or due to the desire to get it running more games and other software, some more nefarious types could use a hacked Switch to pirate games and some might even sell on hacked consoles to people who don't realise they aren't getting a Switch in the form Nintendo intended it to be.

Oh, and hacking a Switch also renders the warranty moot, so if you plan on following elmirorac's example proceed with caution.

The ease at which hackers seem to breeze past the Switch's cyber defences appears to be down to the console's use of Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip which has an "un-patchable" flaw at its silicon level that allows hackers to access the console's bootROM with relative ease.

Nintendo claimed to have fixed the security hole for Switch consoles being rolled off the production line, but older Switches are still affected by the flaw that can be fixed with an over the air patch.

We feel a bit sorry for Nintendo, but there could be a silver lining in that at least people are showing an active interest in the Switch, which is more than can be said for the poor old Wii U. µ