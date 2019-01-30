People aren't exactly flocking to the Windows 10 October Update

WINDOWS USERS are still avoiding the troubled October 2018 Update to Windows 10, following a catalogue of disasters.

Although Microsoft released the update to "advanced" users at the end of last year, and to everyone without a "showstopper" (of which more below) at the start of 2019, the staggered rollout means that it hasn't actually been served to everyone even now.

New figures from AdDuplex (spotted first by BetaNews) show all that faffing means that just 12.4 per cent of Windows 10 users are on the current edition; compare that to a macOS update, which is on the majority of machines in days.

At the moment, the vast majority (80.2 per cent) are using Build 1803, the Windows 10 Spring 2018 Update.

Ad Duplex wonders if we'll ever see 1809 at all on some machines: "With only a few months to go until the next Windows 10 update is supposed to go mainstream, it is unclear if some PCs may have to install two major updates within a short period of time or go straight from A18U to 19H1."

They're right - we're getting nearer the end of this particular chapter of Windows-as-a-Service than the beginning and with such poor uptake, it might prove just easier to wait until the clinically named 19H1 update due in April.

This is particularly true for Enterprise users. If you were System Manager in charge of the deployment of hundreds of PCs, would you risk it? Didn't think so.

Problems with 1809 have included files being shredded, zip files borking, iTunes not syncing, file associations breaking, mapped network drives disconnecting, issues with security endpoint software, UWP apps getting too much access to your data, BSOD on HP machines, and component problems with the Intel Display Driver, and issues with certain graphics cards.

So just another day at the office, Brad.

Windows 10 is now the world's most used operating system, finally overtaking Windows 7 after two-and-a-half years at the turn of 2019. μ