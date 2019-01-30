Samsung's 1TB eUFS storage chip will likely debut in the Galaxy S10

TECH TYPES MAY HARP ON about moving to the cloud, but sometimes having a glut of storage at your fingertips is handy, which is probably why Samsung is making 1TB storage chips for future smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant, which is big into storage among other things, said it will start offering the world's first 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) tech for phone markers to stick into their handsets. And Samsung said mass production of the chip is already underway and should give phones a healthy dose of storage space without relying on slotting in microSD cards.

"The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices," said Cheol Choi, EVP of Samsung's memory sales and marketing division.

"What's more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market."

That would suggest that the next wave of high-end smartphones, say the Google Pixel 4, could have the high-capacity chip in it. We'd not be surprised to see it make its debut in the Galaxy S10, which is expected to arrive in February.

Boosted onboard storage might not conjure up a lot of excitement in your tech-loving synapse, but it would bring advantages to some people. Folks who love snapping a load of high-resolution pics on their phone in RAW format would find having a serious dollop of storage a boon. Likewise, people who liked shooting 4K videos, perhaps for some amateur film making - no , ot those types of amateur films - would certainly be able to put 1TB of onboard storage to use.

Hopefully, the mass production of such a storage price will drive down the price of handsets with high storage capacity; the 512GB iPhone XS Max costs a frankly absurd £1,449, so we'd welcome high-capacity Android phones if they can undercut Cupertino's flagship. µ