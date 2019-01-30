Firefox 65 brings souped-up privacy controls and AV1 support

We wouldn't want to mess with its cookies

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION, which, far from being the 80s funk collective it sounds like, has announced the latest version of its Firefox browser with new privacy controls.

Firefox 65 builds on the previous privacy controls, including tracker blocking, introduced in recent editions with even more granular options to balance your need for content with your tin-foil hat.

Enhanced Tracking Protection, introduced last year, remains off by default as experiments continue to ensure it all works properly, but will be switched on as standard in a future edition. In Firefox 65, it has a redesigned control panel adding more options, including a "set and forget" a "block everything" and a custom mode that lets you drill down on individual aspects of the browser experience.

Options include cookie blocking, tracker blocking in private windows, or all windows, and cookie blocking at four different levels - though be warned, any of these could stop websites working properly if set too high.

Other features added in Firefox 65 include support for the new AV1 standard for video compression. AV1 has been a co-production of a group of tech companies and is available royalty-free, in the hope of making it accessible to everyone from back-bedroom vloggers up.

Also news is a more detailed Performance Management menu, which lets you see exactly what pages and add-ons are causing Firefox to misbehave and shut them down individually, restart or refresh them. It's available at the about:performance page.

Elsewhere, Firefox's much-praised Quantum engine continues to impress with a massive performance boost compared to older versions.

Firefox finds itself as the sole major alternative to Chromium-based browsers, with only it and Apple's Safari (we're not counting it as it's 99 per cent Apple users, not Windows users) still ploughing their own furrow, following Microsoft's decision to switch Edge to Chromium later this year.

Firefox 65 is available for download now. μ